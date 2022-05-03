Politics
Donald Trump jared kushner

Twitter Critics Pull No Punches On Jared Kushner’s White House Memoir News

"Was the Breaking Democracy title already in use?" one Twitter user snarked.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Twitter users vowed to take a “hard pass” at Jared Kushner’s upcoming book about his time serving as a senior adviser to his father-in-law, former President Donald Trump, in the White House.

“Breaking History: A White House Memoir” will hit shelves on Aug. 9.

The publication day news, revealed Monday, was scorned on the social media platform.

Kushner, who is married to former first daughter Ivanka Trump, will share hitherto-unknown stories from Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and his two impeachments, per publicity from publisher Broadside Books.

But critics questioned how the events will be recounted. Others suggested alternative titles for the book or ideas for where it should sit in stores:

