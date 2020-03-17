Jared Leto Had 'No Idea' About Coronavirus Blowup After Desert Retreat

Ignorance may have been contemplative bliss for actor Jared Leto.
The “Dallas Buyers Club” Oscar winner tweeted early Tuesday that he had “no idea what was happening” after 12 days of silent meditation in a desert.
In that time, the coronavirus officially became a pandemic, prompting drastic changes to day-to-day life in the United States and several other countries around the globe.
“Walked out yesterday into a very different world,” Leto wrote on Twitter.” One that’s been changed forever. Mind blowing - to say the least.”
Leto, who explained that he had been totally isolated at the retreat facility, said he was catching up on everything and sending “positive energy” to everyone.
“Stay inside,” he wrote. “Stay safe.”
Many Twitter followers returned the good wishes, but one person pointed out that a tweet from Leto’s account was posted during the time period in which the actor had said he was in isolation without a phone or other means of communication.
A few had possible answers.
Anyway, Jared, you missed a lot. The world is hunkering down and the entertainment industry that provides your living is nearly shuttered for now.
The rich and famous have not been immune to catching the coronavirus. In total, the illness has infected more than 173,000 people and killed more than 7,000 worldwide.