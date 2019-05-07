Jared Leto Carried His Own Severed Head To The Met Gala

Jared Leto doubled his presence at the Met Gala by bringing a carbon copy of his own, severed head to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute gala, which is held annually on the first Monday in May.

The head-turning look was both creepy and “camp” ― the decided theme of fashion’s biggest night, which was inspired by Susan Sontag’s famous 1964 essay, “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

The “40 Seconds To Mars” singer and actor donned a red, silk Gucci gown, complete with a high neck, puffy shoulders and crystals almost brighter than Katy Perry’s chandelier look.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Leto arrives for the 2019 Met Gala celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, in New York City.

Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images The look is quiet "camp" with or without the head.

He accessorized with see-through lace gloves that also had embellishments on them and, of course, carried his own head, which he posed with and happily passed around to celebrities like Shawn Mendes.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images It's like seeing double.

Ray Tamarra via Getty Images Creepy or camp, or both?

The look is a callback to Gucci designer Alessandro Michele’s nightmarish “Cyborg” Autumn/Winter 2018 show at Milan Fashion Week last year, where he sent models down the runway carrying their own heads as well.

The heads at the time were designed by Rome-based visual and special effects developer called Makinarium in collaboration with Michele.

Tony Gentile / Reuters An outtake from Gucci's Feb. 2018 show.

In an interview with Vogue on the red carpet, Leto spoke about his “bizarre” look and how he interpreted the theme.

“It’s Gucci, it’s head by Gucci, it’s a little bizarre. It’s all Alessandro, it’s all the team at Gucci,” he said. “They’re the most lovely group of people, I’m really fortunate to work with them. They’re really good friends and it’s a fun time.

“And camp is about being big, it’s about being extravagant. It’s about being scrumptious― how would you describe camp,” Vogue’s Liza Koshy asked Leto.

The actor said that he thinks “Camp is celebrating things that maybe are discarded. It’s not taking life or fashion too serious, and I’m happy to be a part of it.”

Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images The fake head had long hair and piercing blue eyes, just like the actor.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Shawn Mendes and Leto pass his head around.

