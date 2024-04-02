'Wheel Of Fortune' Pulls 'Weirdly Random' Stunt In 'True WTF Moment,' Viewers Say

Jared Leto replaced host Pat Sajak on “Wheel of Fortune” for about 30 seconds on Monday’s episode — and disappeared just as mysteriously as he appeared. (Watch the video below.)
Viewers on X, formerly Twitter, called the likely April Fools’ prank “weirdly random” and a “true WTF moment.”
The Oscar-winning actor walked out with Vanna White to start the show as the announcer said, “Here are the stars of our show, Jared Leto and Vanna White.”
In the kind of greeting that Sajak might give his letter-revealing cohort, Leto told White, “Have a great show and see you soon.”
He transitioned right into the game, telling the three contestants, “All right, everybody, grab those devices, it’s time to give away some money. A thousand dollars in our first toss-up. The category is ‘On the Map.’”
The puzzle showed up on the board; the show then cut back to Sajak in his customary role, as if Leto was never there.
According to People, the “Suicide Squad” star’s surprise cameo was not discussed at any point for the rest of the episode.
That made it all the more puzzling for viewers on X.
Leto and “Wheel of Fortune” have a little history. He appeared on the show last year as a faux contestant to promote a tour for his band, Thirty Seconds to Mars. Perhaps not by coincidence, he is currently on that tour.
Sajak pulled off perhaps his best-known April Fools’ stunt in 1997, when he switched places with former “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek for the day.