Luft, an American-Israeli dual citizen, faces charges tied to an eight-count indictment unsealed earlier this week that alleges he acted as an unregistered foreign agent for the Chinese government.

Advertisement

Moskowitz on Thursday pointed to Republicans focused on the Defense Department’s inability to pass an audit before asking about the results of an “audit” of the House Oversight Committee.

“Oh wait, I have that audit of this committee – actually, it’s in form of an indictment. It’s an indictment by the Department of Justice because this committee is focusing on working with foreign agents, right?” he said.

“You want to talk about national security? It’s why you guys are here. It’s about national security but the main committee is working with an indicted Chinese agent who does business with the Iranian regime, and is an illegal arms dealer to Libya.”

He added: “All of this in order to own Hunter Biden. That’s how far they’ve stooped. It reads like a 007 movie, this indictment, except they’re working with the villain.”

Advertisement

Moskowitz: The American people need to know whether the indicted foreign agent, the illegal arms salesman… that’s who they’re working with, we need to know if they have jeopardized homeland security in their search to help Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/9jYeft9yS4 — Acyn (@Acyn) July 13, 2023

Moskowitz’s remarks follow a letter from Reps. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) to Comer where they expressed concern that the committee “has been manipulated by an apparent con man.”

The Florida Democrat announced on Wednesday that he sent letters to chairs of three congressional committees to investigate Luft and his ties to members of the House Oversight Committee.