Jared Padalecki Breaks Silence After Arrest With Message To Loved Ones

Jared Padalecki is speaking out for the first time since being arrested last month after a brawl at a Texas bar.

In a tweet Sunday, the “Supernatural” star thanked his “family and friends for all of your love and support,” acknowledging his absence from the show’s Washington, D.C., convention over the weekend and adding, “I hope to see y’all soon.”

I want to sincerely thank my family and friends for all of your love and support. So sad to miss the #SPNFamily at #dccon but I hope to see y’all soon. ❤️ — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) November 3, 2019

During the convention, Padalecki’s co-stars Jake Abel and Alexander Calvert stepped in to attend the event in his place.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the actor was taken into custody outside Stereotype, a ’90s-themed Austin club of which he is a co-owner, on Oct. 27. He was charged with two counts of assault, the Travis County Clerk’s office confirmed to HuffPost.

Video obtained by TMZ shows Padalecki placing a man in a headlock on the sidewalk next to the establishment.

EW reported that Padalecki was released the same day under a public recognizance bond and fined $5,000 for each charge.

He appears to have attended the club regularly prior to his arrest, and posted on Instagram about its opening in September 2018.

Padalecki’s legal troubles come just a month after news broke that he had been selected to play the lead role in CBS’s “Walker, Texas Ranger” reboot.

This has been updated to indicate that Padalecki is a co-owner of Stereotype.