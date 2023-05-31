Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Trolls Ron DeSantis With Cheeky NBA Bet

The NBA finals start tomorrow between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat, and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is using the occasion to turn up the heat on his Florida counterpart Ron DeSantis.
On Tuesday, Polis suggested on Twitter he and DeSantis have “a friendly wager” over the game.
Politicians do this all the time, of course, but it is typically over products associated with each city ― such as in 2008, when Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg of New York and Mayor Thomas Menino of Boston made a Super Bowl bet involving Manhattan and Boston clam chowder.
Polis is asking for a slightly bigger prize than, say, Denver omelettes vs. Cuban sandwiches. If the Nuggets win, he wants Disney World.
But based on the tone of the tweet, there is a good possibility that Democrat Polis is trolling Republican DeSantis since he calls Colorado “the ACTUAL happiest place on earth to do business, have fun, and be free!”
This isn’t the first time Polis has tried to move the Magic Kingdom from the Sunshine State to the Centennial State, according to Denver NBC affiliate KUSA.
Last year, Polis lobbied for Mickey Mouse to come to Colorado and would “grant [him] full asylum,” saying that Florida’s “authoritarian socialist attacks on the private sector were driving businesses away” and that Colorado does not “meddle in the affairs of companies” like Disney.
He added: “We’re ready for a Mountain Disneyland.”
HuffPost reached out to DeSantis’ office for comment on the proposed wager, but no one immediately responded.
Not surprisingly, Twitter users had thoughts about the idea of moving Mickey Mouse near the Mile-High City.