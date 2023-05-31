Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Trolls Ron DeSantis With Cheeky NBA Bet

The NBA finals start tomorrow between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat, and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is using the occasion to turn up the heat on his Florida counterpart Ron DeSantis.

On Tuesday, Polis suggested on Twitter he and DeSantis have “a friendly wager” over the game.

Politicians do this all the time, of course, but it is typically over products associated with each city ― such as in 2008, when Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg of New York and Mayor Thomas Menino of Boston made a Super Bowl bet involving Manhattan and Boston clam chowder.

Polis is asking for a slightly bigger prize than, say, Denver omelettes vs. Cuban sandwiches. If the Nuggets win, he wants Disney World.

But based on the tone of the tweet, there is a good possibility that Democrat Polis is trolling Republican DeSantis since he calls Colorado “the ACTUAL happiest place on earth to do business, have fun, and be free!”

Calling @GovRonDeSantis and @Disney on a friendly wager. If the @nuggets win the finals against the @MiamiHEAT, Disney World will move to Colorado, the ACTUAL happiest place on earth to do business, have fun, and be free! #ColoradoForAll — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) May 30, 2023

This isn’t the first time Polis has tried to move the Magic Kingdom from the Sunshine State to the Centennial State, according to Denver NBC affiliate KUSA.

Last year, Polis lobbied for Mickey Mouse to come to Colorado and would “grant [him] full asylum,” saying that Florida’s “authoritarian socialist attacks on the private sector were driving businesses away” and that Colorado does not “meddle in the affairs of companies” like Disney.

He added: “We’re ready for a Mountain Disneyland.”

HuffPost reached out to DeSantis’ office for comment on the proposed wager, but no one immediately responded.

Not surprisingly, Twitter users had thoughts about the idea of moving Mickey Mouse near the Mile-High City.

Um, I don't think this is going to be taken as a "friendly wager." https://t.co/oduZq4u3kz — Jim Rosica (@JimRosicaFL) May 30, 2023

Come on and take that bet @Disney and pudding fingers @GovRonDeSantis https://t.co/QUbvncRbvb — Hon Guilded Dirigible 🇺🇦 🏳️🌈 (@Memers08) May 31, 2023

Moving Disney World to Colorado means people could do magic mushrooms on Magic Mountain in the mountains https://t.co/bNe887sSDi — Tobin Stone 🌐 (@tobinjstone) May 31, 2023

Literally no one in Colorado wants Disney World here.



When @CampfireColo did a highly scientific survey on the topic, 59% said that Disney World should be put next to one of Jared Polis's houses if it moved to Colorado #copolitics https://t.co/xeYktuEd7R https://t.co/4RVi8WwMKe — Matt Connelly (@MattConnelly) May 30, 2023

I welcome this idea, from our great Governor, but only if Disney intends to pay its workers a living wage. https://t.co/kcIjG9MF5O — Junie (@Junie4Colorado) May 30, 2023

Things that happen when people are truly free include:



-Books don't get banned or burned.



-People aren't discriminated against for simply being who they are.



This ain't rocket science. https://t.co/jQNmtLJAMm — Joel Rush (@JoelRushNBA) May 31, 2023

I approve of state-on-state trolling. https://t.co/t7I1hHe5Kl — Dr Sarah Glaser 🐟🌊☮️ (@SarahMGlaser) May 30, 2023

