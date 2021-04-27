Suspect Arrested In Vicious Assault Of Asian Man On New York Street

NYPD A man suspected of assaulting an Asian man in New York City's Harlem on Friday is seen in surveillance footage released by the NYPD.

An arrest has been made in Friday night’s brutal assault of a 61-year-old Asian man on a New York City street, authorities said Tuesday.

Jarrod Powell, 49, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of felony assault in the disturbing attack in East Harlem that left the man in critical condition, the New York City Police Department said.

The victim, previously identified by local news outlets as Yao Pan Ma, was knocked from behind to the ground; his head was then repeatedly kicked and stomped on. The disturbing attack was captured on surveillance video and mirrors a similar assault against an Asian American woman near Times Square in March. That attack ended with the man’s arrest on assault and hate crime charges.

61-year-old Yao Pan Ma fighting for his life. Ma's niece says he immigrated to New York 2 years ago, moved to Harlem after their Chinatown apartment burned down, recently lost his job to COVID. Collecting cans was how he helped support his family. #StopAsianHate https://t.co/s83uNRlkhD pic.twitter.com/tCyMdMtPXp — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) April 25, 2021

Nationwide, there has been a rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ma’s family has said he remains in a coma following the attack.

“I’m worried,” his niece told local station PIX 11 News on Monday night. “He’s not awake yet.”

Ma’s wife, in an earlier interview with the New York Post, identified her husband as a former restaurant worker who lost his job in the city due to the pandemic. He was out collecting cans to make ends meet at the time of the assault.

“My husband made fancy desserts in China,” Baozhen Chen told the paper. “We came here for the job opportunity two years ago. He lost his job because of COVID-19. So, he did whatever he could to help support and pay bills.”