'This Is Us' Writer Jas Waters Dies At Age 39

“This Is Us” writer Jas Waters has died at the age of 39 in Hollywood, California, prompting an outpouring of grief from former colleagues on the NBC family drama.

“The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing,” the writers said in a statement on Twitter Wednesday. “In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly.”

The cause of death hadn’t been determined, Waters’ cousin, Ty Levey, told the Los Angeles Times.

“This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman said Waters’ legacy on the show was “indelible.”

This news took my breath away. Jas was absolutely brilliant and had so many stories still to tell. She made an indelible mark on our show and my heart breaks for her loved ones. RIP @JasFly https://t.co/fAZlIjhsIH — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) June 10, 2020

Waters was a staff writer on “This Is Us” in 2017-18. She recently wrote an episode for the Jim Carrey show “Kidding” and served as story editor on the Showtime comedy-drama.

“This is a devastating loss for those who knew her and lived in her light,” “Kidding” showrunner Dave Holstein told the LA Times. “One of my favorite lines of hers is resonating especially loud with me today: Our scars do not mean we are broken. They are proof we are healed.”

Waters, from Evanston, Illinois, was also given a story credit on the 2019 Taraji P. Henson-Tracy Morgan movie “What Men Want.”

As a journalist, Waters had operated her own entertainment blog and wrote a column for Vibe, People reported. She also appeared as JasFly on the VH1 reality series “The Gossip Game.”

In addition, Waters developed music videos with artists such as Diddy and Common, the LA Times noted.

Waters last wrote on her Twitter account May 8 and had been sharing recipes amid the coronavirus lockdown while ruminating on the impact of the MeToo movement.

Her management company also posted a tribute.

It is with extremely heavy hearts that all of us at RMG mourn the life of our client & friend, Jas Waters. Jas was a talented & gifted writer, an amazing person, & a sweet soul who will be forever missed. Though she is no longer with us, her impact will be felt for years to come. pic.twitter.com/zA3yiFaRLD — RMG (@RainManagement) June 10, 2020