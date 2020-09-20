Father-Daughter Duo Jasmine And Ron Cephas-Jones Make History With Emmy Wins

Ron Cephas-Jones and Jasmine Cephas-Jones really said, “Like father, like daughter,” when it came to their Emmy Awards wins.

Each took home an Emmy this year in their respective categories, making history as the first father-daughter duo to do so.

Jasmine Cephas-Jones took home an award for best short-form comedy or drama for Quibi’s “#FreeRayshawn” at the Creative Arts Emmys.

Ron Cephas-Jones won a statue for best guest actor in a drama series for his role in “This Is Us.”

Gary Gershoff via Getty Images Jasmine Cephas Jones and Ron Cephas Jones attend the "Head of Passes" opening night celebration at The Public Theater on March 28, 2016, in New York.

“Legacy ... what is a legacy?” Making History and Herstory. WOW,” Jasmine said of the news on Twitter Sunday.

Jasmine’s boyfriend and former “Hamilton” co-star, Anthony Ramos, also tweeted the news: “Y’all made history! Cephas means Rock in Aramaic. That couldn’t be more true seeing as y’all are setting the foundation for a legacy.”

1st Father & Daughter to take home the gold in the HISTORY of the academy. To the Beloved Joneses; y'all made HISTORY! Cephas means Rock in Aramaic. That couldn't be more true seeing as y'all are setting the foundation for a legacy. Love y'all. #emmys #WINNERS #Birdfly #Popshine pic.twitter.com/TOIXlgj7g8 — Anthony Ramos (@ARamosofficial) September 20, 2020

In the Emmys press room, Ron Cephas-Jones gushed to Entertainment Weekly about his daughter earning a nomination after he found out he won his own statue.

“As a parent, that’s the most fulfilling [thing] I could ever feel. I mean, winning another Emmy is icing on the cake, but to see my daughter progress and move into this place where she’s earned an Emmy, it’s beyond words,” he said.

Congrats to the legendary Cephas-Jones clan!