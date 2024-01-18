Jasmine Crockett Uses Rihanna To Slam Republicans In Scathing Takedown

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) name-dropped Rihanna as she jokingly applauded Republicans for putting on quite a show at a House Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday.
The Texas Democrat, at a hearing on immigration, called out GOP lawmakers for not doing the “basic job” they’re supposed to do and cited the looming government shutdown before her RiRi reference.
“They can’t figure out how to do a budget ’cause we’re six months behind but somehow, they are going to solve this complex issue of immigration – I seriously doubt it,” she said.
“And to quote a great known as RiRi, also known as Rihanna, how ‘bout we give ‘a round of applause, a standing ovation’ – because we have absolutely had nothing more than performative politics.”
The House Democrat, earlier in her remarks, pointed to the recent drowning deaths of three migrants – a woman and two children from Mexico – near the U.S.-Mexico border.
The U.S. Homeland Security Department, on Saturday, accused Texas of blocking federal agents’ access to the Rio Grande as the migrants drowned in the river.
“We are here today having a hearing and the pro-life party does not want to talk about the fact that there was basically state-issued, or sanctioned, death at the Texas border,” Crockett said.
“There could be nothing more inhumane than the fact that we have not even decided that we were going to discuss this on the pro-life side.”
Crockett later claimed President Joe Biden has attempted to give state and local governments – as well as nonprofits – “federal resources to support temporary food, shelter and other services” to respond to the border crisis.
“But MAGA House Republicans are refusing to give those cities and states those resources. President Biden has tried to put 1,300 more border patrol agents at the border to help but Republicans have obstructed that request,” Crockett said.
She continued: “Republicans want to cut the flow of fentanyl coming into the United States. President Biden has tried to give our agents 100 new cutting-edge inspection devices and add 1,000 additional law enforcement personnel. Republicans obstructed that request. Honestly, I can’t tell if y’all are for anything other than obstruction and cruelty.”
