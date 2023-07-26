Jason Aldean’s Music Video Sneakily Reedited After Controversy

Jason Aldean’s controversial music video for his song “Try That in a Small Town” has received a mysterious edit.

The Washington Post reports that the video is now six minutes shorter than it was when it was when originally uploaded to YouTube on July 14, and it no longer includes news clips from Fox 5 Atlanta that depicted violent confrontations during the Black Lives Matter demonstrations in 2020.

It’s unclear when the edit happened, but the Post notes that “numerous changes appear to have been made since last week” when the video received widespread backlash for its politically-charged messaging.

Aldean’s publicist confirmed to HuffPost that the video has been re-edited: “A representative for BBR Music Group has confirmed that the video footage was edited due to third-party copyright clearance issues.”

“Try That In A Small Town” came out in May but gained wider attention when its accompanying music video was released earlier this month. The video includes shots of Aldean performing on the steps of a Tennessee courthouse that was the site of a historic lynching, interspersed with images of someone lighting a Molotov cocktail, setting an American flag ablaze and news footage of violent protests. The video — pulled from CMT early last week due to its troubling images — still features a good amount of this imagery.

The lyrics of the song only enhance the video’s coded messaging, warning demonstrators that if they “cross that line” and “cuss out a cop, spit in his face” or “stomp on the flag and light it up,” it “won’t take long” for the “good ol’ boys” of a small town to retaliate. Aldean also makes it clear in one line in his song that he “got a gun that my granddad gave me.”

Since the backlash began, Aldean has repeatedly defended his video and song. Last week, Aldean denied that he had released “a pro-lynching song” despite where the video was filmed and insisted there “is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it.”

He also seemed to brush off accusations that his video implied he was “not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests.”

“These references are not only meritless, but dangerous,” Aldean wrote. “There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it ― and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage ― and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music ― this one goes too far.”

Over the weekend, Aldean halted his concert in Cincinnati to take aim at “cancel culture.”

“You guys know how it is this day and age, cancel culture is a thing,” he said.