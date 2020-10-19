Can't Unsee This: 'Seinfeld's' Jason Alexander Mocks Trump For Dancing Worse Than Elaine

Actor Jason Alexander thought he would never see anyone dance as badly as “Seinfeld” character Elaine Benes — until he spotted a video of President Donald Trump busting some moves at a rally in Florida.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who played Elaine in the popular sitcom, worked “hard to be that awful,” Alexander tweeted Sunday:
Alexander’s character, George Costanza, once described Elaine’s gyrations as a “full-body dry heave set to music.”
Louis-Dreyfus then got in on the action, retweeting a Lincoln Project post with side-by-side Donald/Elaine comparisons:
And from a similarly dance-challenged character in another sitcom:
BEFORE YOU GO
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place