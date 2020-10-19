POLITICS

Can't Unsee This: 'Seinfeld's' Jason Alexander Mocks Trump For Dancing Worse Than Elaine

Julia Louis-Dreyfus "worked hard to be that bad," tweeted Alexander. “I feel like these are his best moves."

Actor Jason Alexander thought he would never see anyone dance as badly as “Seinfeld” character Elaine Benes — until he spotted a video of President Donald Trump busting some moves at a rally in Florida.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who played Elaine in the popular sitcom, worked “hard to be that awful,” Alexander tweeted Sunday:

Alexander’s character, George Costanza, once described Elaine’s gyrations as a “full-body dry heave set to music.”

Louis-Dreyfus then got in on the action, retweeting a Lincoln Project post with side-by-side Donald/Elaine comparisons:

And from a similarly dance-challenged character in another sitcom:

