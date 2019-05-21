Jason Alexander Shares Heartfelt Advice About Finales With 'Game Of Thrones' Stars

Jason Alexander drew on his own experience as he offered some heartfelt advice to the cast and crew of “Game of Thrones.”
The actor admitted to knowing “a little something about finales and disappointed fans” in a Monday tweet directed at all those involved with HBO’s epic fantasy drama, which aired its final episode the night before.
Alexander played George Costanza in hit NBC sitcom “Seinfeld,” which ran from 1989 until 1998 and split opinion for the way in which it ended.
Critics of “Thrones,” meanwhile, have complained of lazy plot and character development in its eighth and final season.
A Change.org petition calling for the shows to be remade “with competent writers” had by early Tuesday garnered more than 1.3 million signatures.
Alexander’s recommendation was to “live in joy that you are part of something that moves people.” “You were all magnificent,” he tweeted. “My family and I loved it all. Thanks.”
His positive message struck a chord with people on Twitter, many of whom were moved to praise “Seinfeld” and how it concluded.