Jason Alexander Reveals The Violent Backlash He Got For Starring In ‘Pretty Woman’

“‘Pretty Woman’ the script was a pretty dark affair. It was more of a dramedy than a rom-com. And [director Garry Marshall] was executing a lot of that film out of his head and encouraging people to create moments that weren’t there and feelings that weren’t there,” Alexander added.

“And I got onto the set the first day ― and it was a scene with Richard [Gere] ― and Richard had said to me in the makeup room, “Get ready, cause I don’t know what film we’re making here.”

Alexander said he had a rough time going into filming because director Garry Marshall didn’t originally want him for the role.

“I had auditioned for him. He was very sweet, and he basically said, ‘You’re too young, you’re too baby-faced, you’re too little,’ Alexander said, explaining that Marshall wanted other actors but “couldn’t make a deal” with any of them.