“Seinfeld” actor Jason Alexander took an on-brand jab at Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Monday after the senator publicly mocked Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) for his decision to enter the 2020 presidential race.

Bennet announced Thursday that he was running for president, launching a long-shot campaign that he said will focus on the lack of economic mobility in the country and restoring integrity to politics. Cruz, who ran for president in 2016, later that day compared Bennet’s campaign to “Seinfeld,” the sitcom famously known for being “a show about nothing.”

“Michael Bennet’s campaign is a Seinfeld campaign ― about nothing ― that typifies the Left’s empty rage in 2020,” Cruz tweeted. “In a decade in the Senate, he’s done very little...but he did stomp his foot & yell at me on Senate floor (which he features in fundraising emails).”

Michael Bennet’s campaign is a Seinfeld campaign—about nothing—that typifies the Left’s empty rage in 2020. In a decade in the Senate, he’s done very little...but he did stomp his foot & yell at me on Senate floor (which he features in fundraising emails). https://t.co/Dmf3HQ6OEC — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 2, 2019

Alexander channeled his “Seinfeld” character, George Costanza, to respond to Cruz.

“I’ve met Bennett. He is a great man and a real choice for POTUS,” Alexander tweeted. “As for Cruz ― the jerk store called and they’re running out of you. I say, the faster the better.”

So @SenTedCruz has called @SenatorBennet a “Seinfeld campaign”, claiming it’s about nothing. I’ve met Bennett. He is a great man and real choice for POTUS. As for Cruz - the jerk store called and they’re running out of you. I say, the faster the better. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) May 6, 2019

“Jerk store” is a reference to a diss George comes up with in one episode to shut down a co-worker, but his friends don’t find it funny.

Bennet kept with the theme, responding to Cruz with a gif comparing him to Jerry Seinfeld’s nemesis on the show.