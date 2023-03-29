Jason Alexander Kicks Twitter Right In The Checkmark Over Musk's Latest Scheme

Actor Jason Alexander is done with Twitter. Almost.

On Tuesday, the “Seinfeld” star revealed he’d be quitting the social media platform as soon as the blue check mark that verifies his identity is removed.

Twitter’s billionaire owner Elon Musk has said the check marks, which were available for free, will disappear from previously verified accounts on Saturday.

People can buy them back for up to $11 a month.

But Alexander isn’t biting.

“Friends, there are bigger issues in the world than the blue verified check next to my name on this account,” wrote Alexander, aka George Costanza in the hit sitcom.

“But without it, anyone can allege to be me. So, if I lose that check know I will leave this platform,” he explained to his 732,000 followers. “Anyone appearing with it = an imposter.”

“I tell you this while I’m still official,” added Alexander, the latest celebrity to condemn the premium service which critics predict will allow more impersonation on the website.

