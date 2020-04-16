Jason Bateman Gets An Adorable Gate-Crasher In From-Home Jimmy Kimmel Interview

Jason Bateman’s daughter is the latest kid to crash a parent’s work-from-home call.
The “Ozark” actor’s daughter Maple popped into the background of his call with late-show host Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday’s at-home edition of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
“Say hi to Jimmy,” Bateman prompted his 8-year-old as she waved from outside a window. “You see, I keep her outside. That way, there’s more food for me inside the house.”
Earlier in the interview, the dad-of-two admitted he’s had a tough time with home-schooling.
“Needless to say, I’m having trouble teaching my 8-year-old second grade. It’s amazing how much I don’t know. Long division is very difficult. I’m great with art. I’m great with setting up the Zoom sessions,” he said.
“Changing the backgrounds, I do know how to do that.”
Bateman quipped that he’d taken his “first shower in four weeks” just for this interview, and he chatted about his Leonardo DiCaprio-inspired handwashing technique, Season 4 of his Netflix show “Ozark” and his support for Direct Relief, a charity supporting frontline medical workers.
Check out his chat with Kimmel below.
