Jason Bateman Spends Golden Globes Night At Jennifer Aniston's House

“Ozark” nominee Jason Bateman celebrated his Golden Globes night Sunday at the home of longtime pal Jennifer Aniston, the “Friends” alum revealed in photos and videos on her Instagram stories.

Aniston noted that she even made a “lil cameo” for those who look at the post carefully.

“Bateman came over and brought the @goldenglobes with him,” she wrote with a photo of Bateman and his daughters, Francesca and Maple.

Instagram

The visit seemed well planned, with a camera crew on hand.

Instagram

Bateman, a previous winner for “Arrested Development,” lost again in the Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama, category for “Ozark.” But at least Aniston got a chance to show off her “paint by numbers” frog painting in a clip.

Instagram

Aniston and Bateman, co-stars in “Horrible Bosses” and other movies, have an enduring friendship and similar scorecards at the Golden Globes: five nominations and one victory for Bateman; four nominations and one victory for Aniston.

“The part that I’m the luckiest that I get to witness is Jason Bateman the husband, the father, the fantastic friend and, as we lovingly call him, the grandfather,” Aniston said at Bateman’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2017. “It’s like, ‘Is he young? Is he old? He looks 12, he acts 100!’ But even in his most restful state, he is one of the loveliest men to be around.”