Jason Bateman Is Rewatching “Ozark” With His Daughter Who’s Never Seen The Show: ‘This Is A Big Deal’

Who can resist rewatching Ozark? Jason Bateman can’t.

During Entertainment Weekly’s Around the Table with Ozark’s cast, Bateman revealed that he started rewatching the hit series with his teenage daughter, Francesca, who’s never tuned into the show.

“Last night and the night before, my 15-year-old daughter and I sat and watched episode 1 and episode 2 of the show,” Bateman said. “This is a big deal. I haven’t seen them for five years; she’s never seen the show.”

Francesca has shockingly never even seen her father act before.

“For some reason she finally decided to watch Ozark,” the actor said.

Jason Bateman attends the Netflix's "Ozark" Season 4 Premiere on April 21 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

“She’s never seen anything I’ve ever done because, you know, if you’ve got kids they usually give it up for everybody except you,” he added. “It’s been weird for her to see me on [camera] and I get it, that’s not uncommon.”

Bateman stars as Martin “Marty” Byrde on the critically-acclaimed drama alongside Laura Linney (Wendy Byrde), Skylar Gaertner (Jonah Byrde) and Sofia Hublitz (Charlotte Byrde).

The series, which originally premiered in 2017, just capped off its final season on Friday. The series follows financial adviser Marty who relocates his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks to launder $500 million in five years to appease a Mexican cartel drug boss.

After the series finale was released on Netflix, Bateman thanked his fans on Twitter who have supported the show.

Just want to say hi and a sincere thank you to all the nice folks out there that gave OZARK a spot in their lives over these past few years. Thanks for liking what we loved making for y'all! — Jason Bateman (@batemanjason) April 29, 2022

