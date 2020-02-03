Rep. Jason Crow Invokes Albus Dumbledore In Final Impeachment Plea

Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.) invoked some wisdom from “Harry Potter” character Albus Dumbledore while delivering his closing argument at President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial Monday.

Crow, one of the House impeachment managers, quoted the Hogwarts headmaster in a final bid to sway Republican senators to not vote to acquit the president on charges of obstruction of Congress and abuse of power.

“Many of us in this room are parents,” he said. “We all try to teach our kids the important lessons of life. One of those lessons is you won’t always be the strongest, you won’t always be the fastest, and you won’t always win.”

Crow said he and his wife also try to teach their children that they can always control their own actions.

“It’s in that spirit that hanging in my son’s room is a quote from ‘Harry Potter,’” he said. “The quote is from Professor Dumbledore, who said, ‘It is our choices that show who we truly are, far more than our abilities.’ ”

The freshman lawmaker also quoted a sage warning from author Maya Angelou, reminding senators that Trump had broken his oath of office.

“But what we have clearly shown the last few weeks, and what President Trump has shown us the past few years, is that this promise flows only one way,” Crow said. “As Maya Angelou said, ‘When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.’”

The GOP-led Senate voted last week against allowing new witnesses and evidence at the impeachment trial, all but assuring Trump’s acquittal on Wednesday.