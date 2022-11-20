Jason David Frank, Original Green Power Ranger, Dead At 49

Jason David Frank, who played the original Green Ranger on the long-running TV series “Power Rangers,” has died. Getty Images

Actor and mixed martial artist Jason David Frank, who played the original Green Ranger in the popular “Power Rangers” TV franchise, has died, a representative said Sunday.

Frank, 49, played the role of Tommy Oliver in the long-running superhero series that first aired in 1993. Though he initially wore the Green Ranger’s uniform, he also starred as the White Ranger, a Red Ranger and a Black Ranger in the franchise.

“Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being,” a representative said in a statement Sunday. “He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will be truly missed.”

The cast of the "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers," including Frank as the White Ranger (left), strike poses in cement at Mann's Chinese Theater in Hollywood following the release of their first movie, "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie," in 1995. MIKE NELSON via Getty Images

Additional details about his death were not immediately released.

The original “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” series cast included Austin St. John, who portrayed the Red Ranger; Walter Emmanuel Jones, who played the Black Ranger; Amy Jo Johnson, as the Pink Ranger; David Yost, as the Blue Ranger; and Thuy Trang, who played the Yellow Ranger. Trang died in a car accident in 2001 at the age of 27.

Jones was among those expressing their condolences on social media Sunday.

“My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family,” he posted.

Frank held an eighth-degree black belt — two degrees below the highest degree of 10 — and founded his own martial art style called Toso Kune Do. This style was based on the teachings of American martial arts masters, including Bruce Lee and Ed Parker, according to a website for his martial arts school.

