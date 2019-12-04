Jason Derulo is not happy with Instagram after the platform removed a revealing image he posted of himself on vacation in Bali a few weeks ago.

The singer expressed his irritation in his Instagram Story on Tuesday, telling fans: “Y’all ain’t gonna believe this. Instagram took down my Bali pic! They took down my Bali pic. Hey, listen, all these girls showing their ass and all kinds of crazy shit and I have underwear on in Bali and they took my pic down. It’s discrimination. Like, I understand, I can’t help my size, but you can’t take down my pic.”

The 30-year-old also shared the community guidelines alert he received from Instagram that said his photo went against the platform’s guidelines “on nudity and sexual activity.”

Derulo included the contentious image as the second photo in his post. It features him in a Spandex bathing suit that leaves little to the imagination, but he’s not naked or engaged in any sexual activity.

A spokesperson for Facebook, which owns Instagram, told HuffPost the company “did remove the post as it was in violation of our Community Guidelines for sexual activity (featuring aroused genitalia).”

After the photo went viral, Derulo was also forced to address whether or not the image was doctored because people had, uh, questions about his manhood.

“Photoshop?! Photoshop?! Man don’t make me —,” he told a TMZ reporter. “Hey, there’s not enough women in this area. Just know … us Haitians, we look different.”