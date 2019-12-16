Jason Derulo Is Convinced They Edited His ‘Anaconda’ Out Of The ‘Cats’ Movie

After going viral for posting a very revealing picture of himself on vacation in Bali and then denouncing Instagram when the platform took it down, Jason Derulo is back to discussing his nether regions with the media.

The singer told SiriusXM radio host Andy Cohen on air Monday that he believed not all of him had made it into the new “Cats” movie, in which he stars as Rum Tug Tugger.

“You’re in tights in ‘Cats,’ it makes me think maybe they—” Cohen began.

“CGI’d the dick out? Yeah, they did,” Derulo answered.

“You think that they airbrushed your penis out of the ‘Cats’ [movie]?” Cohen confirmed.

“125%,” Derulo said. He later added: “To make it as cat-like as possible, I think that’s what it was about, you know?”

Earlier this month, Derulo accused Instagram of discrimination for removing a photo of him in a swimsuit that left very little to the imagination but did not show him naked or engaged in any sexual activity. A barrage of thirsty commenters responded with heavy use of the eggplant emoji, and one person asked the singer what animal he was hiding in his pants. Before Instagram took the image down, Derulo replied: “Anaconda.”

A spokesperson for Facebook, which owns Instagram, told HuffPost the photo was removed because it featured “aroused genitalia,” which violates the community guidelines on sexual activity.

“Like, I understand, I can’t help my size, but you can’t take down my pic,” Derulo wrote on his Instagram story after the image was removed.

Thirsty for more info? Listen to Derulo’s SiriusXM radio interview below.