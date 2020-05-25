Jason Derulo just did whatever a spider can in his take on the “Wipe It Down” challenge on TikTok.

The “Want To Want Me” singer transformed into Spider-Man as part of the challenge, which asks users on the short-form video app to clean a mirror and reveal other versions of themselves.

Derulo’s video, which he posted on Sunday, came complete with a spider bite, spandex and web-shooting awesomeness.

Here comes the Spider-Man, er, Derulo:

He’s put other “Wipe It Down” participants, including Will Smith, on notice.

The “Cats” star has been a TikTok dynamo during the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, he appeared to lose his teeth while eating corn on the cob as it spun on a power drill. Spider-Man definitely did not come to the rescue on that one (although Derulo may have been joking around).

What a tangled web you weave, Jason.