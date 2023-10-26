LOADING ERROR LOADING

Jason Isbell wasn’t feeling an impromptu meet and greet with Ivanka Trump after he spotted the former president’s daughter at a music festival last year.

“Goofy cowgirl clothes. Thank God a storm came up and she left before we went on,” Isbell wrote on X, formerly Twitter, about Ivanka Trump. “She walked toward me backstage- I turned and walked away. Some artists were VERY friendly with her though. We saw that.”

Isbell and The 400 Unit’s performance occurred just days after the FBI executed a search warrant at the former president’s estate, which led to the recovery of over 300 classified documents. Donald Trump would later be indicted on 37 felony federal charges tied to his handling of classified documents before pleading not guilty on all counts.

Ran into her at a music fest the week her dad’s house got raided by the FBI. Goofy cowgirl clothes. Thank God a storm came up and she left before we went on. She walked toward me backstage- I turned and walked away. Some artists were VERY friendly with her though. We saw that. https://t.co/6wH3QwzWIf — Jason IsbOO (@JasonIsbell) October 25, 2023

Isbell’s post was a reply to The New York Times’ Annie Karni, who shared her story on Ivanka Trump attending Kim Kardashian’s birthday party over the weekend.

Kardashian, in an Instagram carousel post, wrote that she was “blessed to have hit the jackpot of friends” and tagged Ivanka Trump in one image.

The Grammy winner has been notably critical of the former president, telling Rolling Stone magazine in 2017 that the Trump presidency convinced him “that we are living in a post-Christian America.”