Isbell issued the dare on Wednesday following the release of Aldean’s music video for the single, which is filmed at the site of a historic lynching in Tennessee.

Advertisement

“Dare Aldean to write his next single himself. That’s what we try in my small town,” wrote Isbell, referring to Aldean’s absence from the writing credits on “Try That In A Small Town.”

“Ok here ya go @Jason_Aldean I’m challenging you to write a song yourself. All alone. If you’re a recording artist, make some art. I want to hear it.”

Isbell later made a jab at Aldean and asked how he could “defend the content of a song” he wasn’t even in the room for.

“You just got it from your producer. If you’d been there when it was written, you’d be listed as a writer. We all know how this works,” Isbell wrote.

Advertisement

Dare Aldean to write his next single himself. That’s what we try in my small town — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) July 19, 2023

Isbell’s remark didn’t fly with country singer Jake Owen, who slammed the “tough guy” for his diss aimed at Aldean.

“Jason, you’re always the first to get behind your keyboard and spout off with this stupid shit. In ‘my small town’ you just walk up to the guy and be a man to his face if you want the smoke… not tweet it at him…. Tough guy,” Owen wrote.

Isbell later criticized Owen’s comment, writing: “What really gets me about this is that it’s saying “if you don’t believe you can physically overpower me, you aren’t allowed to publicly disagree with me.” What does that say to the people in your life who aren’t big strong boys? They just have to shut up?”

He went on to claim that he tried to tag Aldean on Twitter before correcting himself, noting that the country singer has an underscore in his handle.

Advertisement

Jason, you’re always the first to get behind your keyboard and spout off with this stupid shit. In “my small town” you just walk up to the guy and be a man to his face if you want the smoke… not tweet it at him…. Tough guy. https://t.co/Sm7jbD9HX3 — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) July 20, 2023

What really gets me about this is that it’s saying “if you don’t believe you can physically overpower me, you aren’t allowed to publicly disagree with me.” What does that say to the people in your life who aren’t big strong boys? They just have to shut up? https://t.co/MRL8trpgBl — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) July 20, 2023

Owen, in a series of tweets on Thursday, shared that he’s spent his career trying to promote positivity and that he believes he doesn’t need to “write everything in order to prove” himself as an artist.

“The ‘write your own songs’ dagger cuts me deep because I think that is the wrong way to encourage artists trying to make it, and quite frankly Jason Isbell has a large voice. He IS respected,” Owen wrote.

“I came in hot on the conversation because I’m passionate about it. I listen to @JasonIsbell and @Jason_Aldean In retrospect, I should of clarified from the jump, but my human emotions got in the way. I’m sure some won’t see my point, but this is my attempt at clarity. 🤙🏽”

Advertisement

🧵 4/4



I bet @JasonIsbell is grateful @MorganWallen recorded his song “Cover Me Up”…



I am a @JasonIsbell music fan. Always have been. I understand his takes on things can be polarizing. I chime in when I feel like there’s a low blow being thrown. The “write your own songs”… — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) July 20, 2023

Isbell has engaged in fiery exchanges with artists in the past including one with Marc Broussard over COVID-19 restrictions at concerts in 2021.

He also isn’t the first musician to criticize Aldean’s single, either, as Sheryl Crow called it “not American or small town-like.”