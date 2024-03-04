Jason Kelce Announces He Will Retire After 13 Years in the NFL

Jason Kelce announced Monday that he is retiring after 13 years in the NFL.
“Today, I must admit, I am officially overrated,” Kelce said. “Vastly overrated. But, f**k, it took a lot of hard work and determination getting here.”
Kelce, who started crying as soon as he sat down at Monday’s news conference, explained how much football has meant to him.
“Stepping on the field was the most alive and free I had ever felt,” the 36-year-old said.
“There was a visceral feeling with football unlike any other sport,” he said. “The hairs on my arms would stand up. I could hit somebody, run around like a crazed lunatic and then get told, ‘Good job.’ I loved football.”
The Philadelphia Eagles center, who has played for the franchise for his entire tenure, thanked an array of people during his announcement, including his high school and college coaches, his teammates and his family.
When he got drafted to the NFL and picked to play for the Eagles, his agent told him he would fit in great in Philadelphia.
“Thirteen seasons in Philadelphia and I look back on a career filled with ups and downs,” he said. Kelce, a seven-time Pro Bowl player, helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl in 2018, but the team fell short in 2023 against the Kansas City Chiefs.