Jason Kelce's Pregnant Wife Says Super Bowl Could Play Big Role In Baby Name

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce’s wife, who is 38 weeks pregnant, said the Super Bowl could play a role in the name of the couple’s baby as her husband’s team faces off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Kylie Kelce, whose husband is facing her brother-in-law Travis Kelce, described herself as feeling “very pregnant” in an interview with People.

She said that her husband has joked that the Super Bowl could influence how the couple names their future baby and teased that the name could also allude to the big game in a subtle fashion.

“We don’t have a name, but my husband keeps making the joke that if she does come while we’re out there that we’ll name her Super, which is one of the most absurd things I’ve ever heard of in life,” Kelce told People.

“We have talked about if she does come out there that we might consider making her initials S.B., or something related to the Super Bowl, just as sort of a tribute.”

Kelce said “all hands” are on deck ahead of the game as she plans to bring not one but two obstetricians along with her to Arizona.

“They’re both my OBs on a regular basis, but I didn’t necessarily want one to be by themselves. All hands on deck,” Kelce said.

The 29-year-old mother of two revealed that her obstetricians were understanding of the possibility that they could join her at the Super Bowl back in the fall.

She said her due date, which People did not name, aligned well with the day of the Super Bowl this year.

Kelce wouldn’t be the first wife of an NFL player to give birth to a baby on Super Bowl Sunday.

Los Angeles Rams receiver Van Jefferson learned that his wife Samaria Jefferson was giving birth to their second son following his team’s Super Bowl victory last year.

Samaria Jefferson was carted out of the Super Bowl on a stretcher and video shot after the game shows her NFL husband rush out of the stadium to see the couple’s newborn child.