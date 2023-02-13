Jason Kelce Gets The Hug He Needed — And Not From His Brother

Even a 6-foot-3, 295-pound man who plays football for a living needs his mom. (Watch the video below.)

Advertisement

The two embraced for several seconds and the player emerged from the hug in tears.

So much had been made of the sibling rivalry between Kelce and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, the first brothers to oppose each other in the Super Bowl as players.

Brothers Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs share a moment after the Super Bowl. Cooper Neill via Getty Images

The Kelce boys appeared to share a warm exchange after the game, but the older brother’s consolation moment with their mother really hit home for many.

Advertisement

“It’s probably way harder for her than people think to have to see one of her sons destroyed,” one Instagram commenter wrote.

Jason Kelce is pondering retirement from a career that likely will land him in the Hall of Fame. He has a third daughter on the way. Lots to be grateful for.

But in the aftermath of a gut-wrenching defeat on the country’s biggest sports stage, Kelce appeared to find comfort in the arms of his mother.