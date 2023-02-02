Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce revealed this week that his pregnant wife, Kylie, is doing some serious game prep of her own for the Super Bowl on Feb. 12: She’s bringing her obstetrician to the game in Arizona, where the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will play for the title.

The precaution is understandable. Last year, Samaria Jefferson, the wife of Los Angeles Rams receiver Van Jefferson, was rushed from the Super Bowl on a stretcher to deliver their son at the hospital. The player was informed that his wife was in labor and rushed to her side after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Kelces, who have two toddler daughters, are expecting another girl and anticipating the unexpected come Super Sunday.

In a podcast chat about divvying up tickets, Jason Kelce delivered the doctor-chaperone news to his brother and Super Bowl adversary Travis Kelce, who plays tight end for the Chiefs.

“Kylie’s bring her OB-GYN because she’s going to be 38 weeks pregnant at the game,” he said.

“Dude, dude,” Travis Kelce replied.

“That could be the Super Kelce Bowl,” Jason Kelce said. “If she has the baby in the stadium, it’s officially scripted.”

“We’re in the Matrix,” Travis Kelce replied. “There’s no fucking way.”