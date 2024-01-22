Jason Kelce Goes Full Party Mode In Absolutely Wild Celebration At Chiefs-Bills Game

Jason Kelce proved he didn’t need a shirt – or the rest of his drink – to celebrate one of two touchdowns by his brother Travis Kelce in the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
The Philadelphia Eagles center, who sat in a luxury suite with his brother’s girlfriend Taylor Swift at the game, went shirtless after the Chiefs tight end gave his team the lead with 3:33 left in the second quarter.
Videos on social media show Jason Kelce screaming over the go-ahead touchdown before jumping out of the suite’s window and chugging the rest of his beer can.
The shirtless Eagles player was also spotted on the CBS broadcast as Swift celebrated Travis Kelce’s touchdown in the third quarter that put the Chiefs back in the lead.
Jason Kelce, in a post on X, later revealed that his daughter Elliotte weighed in on the wild reaction.
The Eagles player also showed love to fans at the game as videos revealed that he picked up one girl so she could show her sign to Swift.
Another clip, shared by the Kelce brothers’ “New Heights” podcast page, shows Jason Kelce joining Bills Mafia at a tailgate where he drank out of a bowling ball before the game.
The Chiefs beat the Bills 27-24 to advance to the AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Jason Kelce, whose season ended last weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, reportedly told his teammates that he’d be retiring from the NFL after 13 seasons.
He later revealed on the “New Heights” podcast that nothing was official, adding that he’d make an announcement “in a way that’s definitive” when he decides to retire from the league.