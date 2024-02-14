Jason Kelce Says Travis Kelce 'Crossed The Line' In Andy Reid Confrontation

Jason Kelce scolded little brother Travis Kelce for his outburst at Chiefs Coach Andy Reid during the Super Bowl. (Watch the video below.)
The younger Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs’ star tight end, went viral for his yelling and bumping of Reid in the team’s eventual overtime victory over the 49ers.
“You crossed the line. I think we can both agree on that,” Jason Kelce told his brother on their New Heights podcast shared Wednesday on YouTube.
“I can’t get that fired up to the point where I’m bumping coach and it’s getting him off balance and stuff,” Travis Kelce replied. “When he stumbled I was like, ‘Oh shit,’ in my head.”
“Let’s be honest, the yelling in his face, too, is over the top. I think there’s better ways to handle this, retrospectively,” Jason Kelce said.
“I’m a passionate guy. I love Coach Reid, Coach Reid knows how much I love to play for him and how much I love to be a product of his coaching career — I’m not playing for anybody else but Big Red,” Travis Kelce said.
Reid downplayed the incident after the game.
“He was really just coming over to say: ‘Just put me in, I’ll score.’ ” Reid said. “That’s really what it was.”
On the podcast, Travis Kelce said he loved to play so much for Reid that if the coach “calls it quits this year, I’m out there with him, man.”
The brothers agreed that Reid’s retirement was unlikely.
Meanwhile Jason Kelce is pondering retirement after a stellar career at center with the Philadelphia Eagles. He said he’ll announce either way in the coming weeks.
Fast forward to 26:00 for a frank family conversation about Travis Kelce’s anger: