Trump Aide Calls Gretchen Whitmer, Target Of Abduction Plot, A 'Complete Phony'

“Hate groups heard the president’s words not as a rebuke, but as a rallying cry — as a call to action,” Whitmer said in her Thursday press conference.

“When our leaders speak, their words matter. They carry weight. When our leaders meet with, encourage or fraternize with domestic terrorists, they legitimize their actions, and they are complicit. When they stoke and contribute to hate speech, they are complicit.”

Asked about Miller’s remarks, Whitmer said on CNN later on Thursday that “it tells you everything you need to know about the White House.”

“After a plot to kidnap and to kill me, this is what they come out with. They start attacking me,” she said. “As opposed to what good, decent people would do, which is to check in and say, ‘Are you OK?’ — which is what Joe Biden did. And I think that tells you everything that’s at stake in this election.”