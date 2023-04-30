What's Hot

Entertainmentjason momoaAquaman

Watch Jason Momoa Go Nude To Flaunt His Personal Gym And Fridge

The “Aquaman” star stripped down for a new interview with Men’s Health.
Jazmin Tolliver

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Jason Momoa has a knack for showing off in the buff, but who’s really complaining?

In a new video for Men’s Health, the “Aquaman” actor spends the interview almost entirely naked.

In the four minute Q&A, the 43-year-old action icon — who is the cover star for the outlet’s May/June cover — gives a tour of his personal gym and fridge before igniting some hilarious hijinks, including jumping on his bicycle completely nude.

“I didn’t know you were coming. I woulda got dressed up if I knew,” Momoa quips at the start of the video in nothing but an open pink robe, baring his birthday suit when a cameraman appears at his front door.

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor showcased his staples for a “growing boy” within his loaded fridge, which included water, alcohol, ham and a stacked supply of pre- and post-workout drinks.

This isn’t the first time Momoa has shocked fans by wearing as little clothing as possible. The chiseled star also stripped down in the middle of an interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in November, sporting nothing but his traditional Hawaiian malo.

Watch the hilarious interview below.

