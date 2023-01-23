Jason Momoa Won't Let DC Studios' Shake-up Faze Him: 'I'll Always Be Aquaman'

Actor Jason Momoa proclaimed that he’ll “always be Aquaman” amid recent changes announced in the DC Extended Universe as he teased his potential to play other superhero characters on Friday.

Momoa appeared to bring up his commitment to the character during an interview for Variety at Sundance Film Festival.

“I’ll always be Aquaman, Ain’t anybody coming in there and taking shit,” Momoa said.

“There might be some other characters, too. I can play other things, too. I can be funny and savage and charming.”

Momoa, who is set to star in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” later this year, appears to be sticking around with DC Studios films following a recent meeting with DC and Warner Bros. executives, IGN reported.

Momoa had previously told ET Canada that he’s hyped to see where DC Studios’ heads James Gunn and Peter Safran take the films in the future.

