Jason Momoa's No-Look Ax-Throwing Lesson Takes Aim At Lockdown Boredom

Jason Momoa’s lockdown humor has an edge to it.

The “Aquaman” star playfully lectured his son, Nakoa-Wolf, on how to throw an ax without looking on Instagram this week. “It’s all about arrogance and confidence,” he said.

It’s all about self-mockery, too, as a few of Momoa’s throws missed the mark.

“This one sounded like it hit the ground but it didn’t because I never saw,” the “Game of Thrones” alum said after an errant attempt.

good afternoon to jason momoa teaching his son how to throw tomahawk only pic.twitter.com/U0jcutiJmt — joe (@jxeker) May 11, 2020

Momoa has long impressed fans with his ax-throwing ― and has shown off his skills with sharp objects on “The Tonight Show,” “The Late Late Show” and “Ellen.”

And this time, amid the coronavirus pandemic, the actor’s comedy hit the bulls-eye.