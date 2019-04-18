Khal Drogo’s iconic beard is no more.

But it’s for an environmental (and not that dog fur germ-themed study) reason.

“Game of Thrones” star Jason Momoa said he shaved off the famous facial hair he’s sported since 2012 “to bring awareness that plastics are killing the planet.”

The 39-year-old Hawaii-born actor shared footage of himself shearing off his signature bristles to Instagram on Wednesday:

“Goodbye DROGO, AQUAMAN, DECLAN, BABA,” he captioned the post, in reference to the fictional characters he has portrayed while wearing the now-departed beard.

“I’m SHAVING this beast off, It’s time to make a change,” wrote Momoa. “A change for the better ... for my kids, your kids, the world. Let’s make a positive change for the health of our planet.”

The video is a promo for a new range of recyclable canned water.

Momoa says later in the clip that he hates going on an airplane with a small plastic water bottle and that “there’s only one thing that can really help our planet and save our planet, as long as we recycle … that’s aluminum.”

His exact involvement with the range, reportedly produced by the Ball Corporation, is not clear from the video. HuffPost has reached out for further information.

The actor’s call for action comes amid growing awareness of the negative impact that plastics, and in particular single-use plastics, are having on the world.

Some 19 billion pounds of plastic waste enter the world’s oceans annually, threatening wildlife, and researchers warn that disturbing tally will double within the next six years if drastic measures are not implemented.

Despite the well-meaning intentions behind Momoa’s new look (which likely also came during filming for his new movie “Dune,”) it was met with a mixed reaction online:

