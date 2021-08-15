Jason Momoa And Emilia Clarke Reunite To See If He Can Still 'Bench Press A Khaleesi'

Call it the mother of “Game of Thrones” reunions: Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa are back together again.

The two actors, who starred as the very toxic and yet somehow beloved couple Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo on the HBO series, have stayed close long after the sun set on their on-screen relationship.

Nearly two years after they were last seen together, Clarke and Momoa reunited over the weekend to celebrate “Game of Thrones” co-creator and showrunner David Benioff’s birthday.

In an Instagram post Clarke shared on Sunday, the pair are all smiles as Momoa cradles her in his famously muscled arms.

“When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi,” Clarke cheekily captioned the snap, referencing the oft-quoted line from the series.

She also added the hashtags #drinkingwithdrogoimamazedwesurvived, #theboysarebackintown, and #likeheneverleft, suggesting fun was indeed had by all.

In the comments under the post, Momoa gushed over his former co-star, writing “love u forever moon of my life” alongside numerous heart emojis.

The love fest continued over on the “Aquaman” star’s own account where he shared multiple snaps of their reunion with Clarke sitting on his lap, while he, for some reason, sports a military-style hat.

“MOON OF MY LIFE. you are wonderful love u forever @emilia_clarke,” Momoa wrote in the caption before sending Benioff birthday wishes.

Presumably the “Game of Thrones” group hang went down in London, where Clarke resides full time and Momoa is currently shooting the upcoming DC superhero sequel “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”

Fans have longed to see the two reunite, as their last documented hangout was all the way back in 2019. They gathered to ring in Clarke’s 33rd birthday with some help from Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow in the fantasy series.

“Reunions never looked this hairy,” Clarke wrote in the caption at the time alongside a photo of the group locked in a hug.

Earlier this month, Momoa reflected on his role on “Game of Thrones” when he was asked about acting in scenes that depict sexual violence ― an all too common occurrence on the HBO show.

After briefly answering the question, Momoa pivoted back to the subject later to express that the line of inquiry “left a bad feeling in my stomach,” as he was rarely in the position to make decisions on the series.

“When you brought up ‘Game of Thrones,’ you brought up stuff about what’s happening with my character and would I do it again,” the actor told The New York Times. “I was bummed when you asked me that. It just feels icky — putting it upon me to remove something. As if an actor even had the choice to do that. We’re not really allowed to do anything. There are producers, there are writers, there are directors, and you don’t get to come in and be like, ‘I’m not going do that because this isn’t kosher right now and not right in the political climate.’ That never happens. So it’s a question that feels icky. I just wanted you to know that.”