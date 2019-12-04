Jason Momoa Goes Full Drogo On Chris Pratt's Single-Use Plastic Water Bottle

Khal Drogo came for Chris Pratt’s single-use plastic bottle on Instagram.

“Avengers” star Pratt posted a photograph of himself in the gym to promote a new collaboration with Amazon on Tuesday and fellow actor and environmental activist Jason Momoa was not happy.

“Bro I love you but wtf on the water bottle. no single use plastic. come on,” Momoa, who played Drogo in “Game of Thrones,” commented on the image:

Pratt immediately held his hands up to the error.

“Aquaman! You’re completely right. Dammit,” he responded, offering up this explanation for posing with the bottle:

Hawaii-born Momoa’s critical comment divided opinion online, with some people accusing him of ignoring Pratt’s history of good deeds.

He later apologized to Pratt with an Instagram image of them together.

“I’m sorry this was received so badly today I didn’t mean for that to happen,” Momoa wrote. “I’m just very passionate about this single use plastic epidemic. the plastic water bottles have to stop i hope u make a reusable water bottle for amazon so we all can purchase.”

Momoa in April shaved off his iconic beard in a video promoting a new range of recyclable canned water, which he worked on with the Ball Corporation:

In September, he addressed the effects of the climate crisis on the world’s island nations at the U.N. General Assembly. “Island nations contribute the least to this disaster, but are made to suffer the weight of its consequences,” he said. “Our governments and corporate entities have known for decades that immediate change is needed. Yet change still has not come.”