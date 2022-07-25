Jason Momoa Involved In Head-On Collision With Motorcyclist

Jason Momoa’s car collided head-on with a motorcyclist who strayed over the road’s center line in Calabasas, California, on Sunday, the California Highway Patrol told Fox News. The motorcyclist sustained minor injuries and the “Aquaman” star was unhurt.

Momoa was driving along Old Topanga Canyon Road in his 1970 Oldsmobile when he collided with the motorcycle. He stopped to tend to the 21-year-old biker and urged a passing driver to call 911, CHP said.

Law enforcement told TMZ the impact happened on a curve. The gossip site also posted video of the aftermath.

The motorcyclist was identified by CBS as Vitaliy Avagimyan. He was treated at a nearby hospital in Northridge.

No charges were filed.

The “Game of Thrones” alum stars in the long-awaited sequel “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” due out next year.