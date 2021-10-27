Jason Momoa Reveals This Powerful Detail In ‘Dune' Is Actually A Shout-Out To His Son

Jason Momoa sure knows how to spice up a powerful moment and make it even more significant.

The “Dune” star told IndieWire last week that a gesture he shares with his co-star Timothée Chalamet in their new science fiction epic has a double meaning.

In the interview, Momoa described the work that went into his final battle scene in the film. He noted that a lot of the training he did to prepare involved Kali — a martial arts technique native to the Philippines. The “Aquaman” actor said he wasn’t familiar with the fighting style, but that his 12-year-old son, Nakoa-Wolf, practiced Kali.

“There’s definitely these intimate moments where I’m signaling to my son,” Momoa said. “That’s a Kali move, where you put your hand on your heart and put it on your head. That’s to Timothée in the movie, but that’s to my son in real life.”

Here’s what this move looks like in “Dune”:

Although his son is training how to fight, Momoa told InStyle in 2020 that he also wants to teach his son how to be comfortable with his emotions.

“I really want to connect, and I want him to be vulnerable and open,” the actor said.

Momoa — who is the stepfather to actor Zoë Kravitz and shares daughter Lola, 14, with his wife, actor Lisa Bonet — has also shattered gender norms by embracing a color typically associated with women.

“Pink is just a beautiful color,” Momoa told InStyle. “And I’m pretty secure in my masculinity. I don’t really give a shit what anyone thinks.”