Jason Momoa Opens Up About Emilia Clarke's Aneurysms: 'We've Had So Many Scares'

After filming the first season, the then-24-year-old actress suffered “a life-threatening type of stroke” in the locker room of a London gym. She was taken to a local hospital for brain surgery and was diagnosed with a subarachnoid hemorrhage, a stroke that only one-third of people fully recover from.

The stroke left Clarke struggling to communicate, but she recovered and was back at work a week later.

She suffered a second aneurysm in 2013 after completing the show’s third season, after which a doctor noticed in a routine scan that a growth in her brain that had “doubled in size,” she wrote. After spending a month in a hospital experiencing “terrible anxiety, panic attacks” and being “convinced that I wasn’t going to live,” she has “healed beyond my most unreasonable hopes.”

Clarke has created a charity organization, Same You, that provides treatment for patients recovering from brain injuries and stroke.

Of her trials and triumph, Momoa told ET that he was “very sad, because we almost lost her the first time” and that he loves Clarke “to bits.”

“And she’s here and she’s going to do great things with it and teach the world,” he said.