Jason Momoa Turned His 'Game Of Thrones' Money Struggles Into An Epic Adventure

“Game of Thrones” may be over, but Jason Momoa can’t resist taking a fond look back at his time on HBO’s epic fantasy drama.

The Hawaii-born actor, who played Dothraki warlord Khal Drogo, on Monday shared a nostalgic snap to Instagram from when he was “too broke” to fly home from the “Thrones” set.

Momoa revealed that he and his friend, producer Brian Andrew Mendoza, rented a van in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and then toured Ireland in search of the greatest pint of Guinness.

“Turns out it’s perfect everywhere,” he noted.

Momoa described the above photograph of himself inside the van, in “some quiet parking lot in Donegal,” as “an amazing simple moment.”

“So many wonderful people and stories I treasure those times It was the simplest moments I remember the most,” he added.

Momoa, 39, has since gone on to star in DC Comics-based blockbuster movies “Aquaman,” “Justice League” and “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justices.”