Jason Momoa Chilling At The Golden Globes In A Tank Top Is A Vibe

When Nelly sang about it being “hot in herre,” he must’ve meant the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards — because Jason Momoa seems to be very warm.

The actor rocked a tank top during the ceremony, briefly appearing on-camera while Brian Cox went up to the stage to collect an award. The moment caused fans to go wild once they spotted him.

Earlier in the night, he was seen in a velvet suit jacket.

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images Jason Momoa arrives to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 5, 2020.

Here’s what people on Twitter had to say about what we’ll refer to as #TankGate:

Jason Momoa is dressed exactly right for a party serving beet soup and mushroom “scallops.” #GoldenGlobes 🤙🏼 pic.twitter.com/Ggls9udias — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) January 6, 2020

Did y’all just see Jason Momoa in a tank top at the #GoldenGlobes? 😂 pic.twitter.com/q3shqHui4w — Julie Dolan (@WLKYJulie) January 6, 2020

Because of course Jason Momoa is wearing a tank top at the Golden Globe awards. He’s Aquaman. pic.twitter.com/0OJhBP8SH7 — The Brandalorian (@BrandonDavisBD) January 6, 2020

Jason Momoa at the Golden Globes https://t.co/CL9rs5mHBn — Sam Lansky (@samlansky) January 6, 2020

If you went back in time 20 years and someone asked you to describe Hollywood in 2020, show them this picture of Tim Cook looking at Brian Cox point to Jason Momoa's bicep. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/7cISIf9TjK — The Ringer (@ringer) January 6, 2020

JASON MOMOA IS IN A TANK TOP I'M SCREAMING #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/CQvdlnLyH8 — anna forgets (@hapasareasian) January 6, 2020

jason momoa already in a tank top is sending me pic.twitter.com/XB9W3GQ2nO — 𝘦𝘮𝘪𝘭𝘺 (@cIydelogan) January 6, 2020

100% certain that if I looked like Jason Momoa I wouldn’t own a single shirt with sleeves. #GoldenGlobes #jasonmomoa https://t.co/qHfTDE7hEd — Alex Toomey (@A2Me07) January 6, 2020