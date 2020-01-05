ENTERTAINMENT

Jason Momoa Chilling At The Golden Globes In A Tank Top Is A Vibe

The actor, who appeared on the red carpet in a green velvet blazer, had no sleeves in sight while seated at his table.

When Nelly sang about it being “hot in herre,” he must’ve meant the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards — because Jason Momoa seems to be very warm.

The actor rocked a tank top during the ceremony, briefly appearing on-camera while Brian Cox went up to the stage to collect an award. The moment caused fans to go wild once they spotted him.

Earlier in the night, he was seen in a velvet suit jacket.

Jason Momoa arrives to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 5, 2020.&nbsp;
Here’s what people on Twitter had to say about what we’ll refer to as #TankGate:

