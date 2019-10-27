Jason Momoa Burns Up The Screen With Surprise Turn On 'Saturday Night Live'

“Aquaman” and “Game of Thrones” alum Jason Momoa hotted up a “Saturday Night Live” sketch playing a bad boy “gigilo” appearing on “First Impressions Court” — presided over by Chance the Rapper.

“Listen, your hombre,” growls Momoa in his surprise appearance as he stands in front of the judge. “I see the way you’re looking at me right now — and I know what you’re thinking.”

But Momoa protests his innocence. He argues that it was the elderly woman (Kate McKinnon) who accused him of theft who stole “my heart.”

McKinnon thanks him for her “O’s,” and the act ends with Momoa ripping off his shirt to expose his nipple rings — which used to be her earrings.

