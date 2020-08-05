Here’s a love story to get your motor runnin’.

Jason Momoa surprised wife Lisa Bonet by having her very first car, a 1965 Mustang, completely restored. (See the full clip below.)

“I know we can’t relive a memory, but maybe we can rebuild one,” the “Aquaman” star said in a short film about the project posted Tuesday.

The 7-minute video, “My Wife’s First Car,” begins with Momoa waxing poetic about a first car “bought with love and a smile.”

Then we watch the rustbucket morph back into a pristine classic in a Las Vegas-area custom shop.

“This is a big dream come true because this was my wife’s first car,” Momoa declares, later adding: “To be in this passenger seat with my wife here and surprise her and our babies in the back, riding in her first car when she was 17. I’m excited to see her face.”

The moment for the big reveal arrives — and it’s everything a car-lover and a spouse-lover would hope. “Holy cow,” Bonet says. “That is gorgeous.”

Longtime couple Momoa and “Cosby Show” alum Bonet have two children, who are also featured in the video. Here’s to many more years of happiness for them ― and the Mustang.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!