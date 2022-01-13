Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet’s Split Causes Twitter To Deal With Many Mixed Emotions

Winter is not coming ― it’s here. Not because it’s January, but because the world just got a little less hot now that Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have split.

The separation of a couple who share two children and who have been together for 16 years isn’t a laughing matter. And since they were a high-profile and widely beloved pair, many people on Twitter were saddened when the news broke Wednesday.

But considering that both actors are exceptionally attractive, and now single, people on the social media platform soon felt a multitude of mixed emotions that they felt compelled to express — some in admittedly funny ways.

Again, we know separation and possible divorce are not actually funny. They’re life-altering experiences, and emotionally draining for all parties involved. But considering the absolute parade of bummers that 2022 has been so far — with the ongoing pandemic and the deaths of numerous cherished celebrities in the first few freakin’ days of January (seriously, this year is not even two weeks old yet) — sometimes you need to make lemonade out of a whole bunch of depressing news.

So people made some solid jokes about the end of Bomoma (or Momonet? Whatever!), and we’re going to share them, because we all need a commiserative laugh. (There were also some lol/sob jokes related to Bonet’s ex-husband Lenny Kravitz, and their adorable blended family.)

The best reactions are below:

I must take to my bed. Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are parting ways after seventeen years! Happy to comfort them both in any way the lord sees fit. — roxane gay (@rgay) January 13, 2022

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa broke up?!?!?!?!

We aren’t even halfway through January and 2022 is already WILDIN’. 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/ZgfhN3OuZp — Minister With No Portfolio 🙂 (@tenilleclarke1) January 13, 2022

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa are breaking up- but who gets custody of Lenny Kravitz? — Shari Lynn (@LynnSharig8) January 13, 2022

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet both being single again means that I have 2 minuscule chances to marry either of them. The hope 2022 needed — leftover waffles (@TopherMichelle) January 13, 2022

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa are getting a divorce but him and Lenny are still going to stay together right? — Ma$on (@FirstGentleman) January 13, 2022

I really loved Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet together....and the Jason Momoa Lenny Kravitz bromance. pic.twitter.com/I3Oyzgm5X4 — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) January 13, 2022

First Lenny Kravitz, then Jason Momoa; Lisa Bonet’s third husband is going to be so hot that looking at him will be like gazing upon the surface of the sun — Pigeon Fancier (@isabelzawtun) January 13, 2022

But if Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are splitting up who gets custody of hotness? — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) January 13, 2022

lisa bonet was really married to both lenny kravitz and jason momoa in the same lifetime



God, I see what you have done for others- pic.twitter.com/3ME4tep8ID — Roseanne A. New Year's Baby Brown 👶🏿🎇 (@rosiesrambles) January 13, 2022