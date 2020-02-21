Jason Momoa Transforms Into Ozzy Osbourne In Rocking New Music Video

“Games of Thrones” star Jason Momoa jumps into character as Ozzy Osbourne﻿ for the Prince of Darkness’ latest music video.

Momoa appears to belt out the song “Scary Little Green Men” from Osbourne’s new album “Ordinary Man” in a 60-second teaser clip shared online Friday.

Check out the video here:

“Ozzy is that you?” tweeted Sharon Osbourne, the wife of the Black Sabbath frontman who last month announced his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis.

Osbourne’s new 11-track album features collaborations with Elton John, Travis Scott, Post Malone and Guns N’ Roses’ guitarist Slash.

Check several of them out, via Osbourne’s official YouTube account, here: