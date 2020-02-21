Jason Momoa Transforms Into Ozzy Osbourne In Rocking New Music Video

“Games of Thrones” star Jason Momoa jumps into character as Ozzy Osbourne for the Prince of Darkness’ latest music video.
Momoa appears to belt out the song “Scary Little Green Men” from Osbourne’s new album “Ordinary Man” in a 60-second teaser clip shared online Friday.
Check out the video here:
“Ozzy is that you?” tweeted Sharon Osbourne, the wife of the Black Sabbath frontman who last month announced his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis.
Osbourne’s new 11-track album features collaborations with Elton John, Travis Scott, Post Malone and Guns N’ Roses’ guitarist Slash.
Check several of them out, via Osbourne’s official YouTube account, here:
