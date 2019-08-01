Presley Ann via Getty Images Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet welcomed Lola in 2007 and Nakoa-Wolf in 2008.

Jason Momoa has shared many reflections on the power of parenthood.

The “Aquaman” star has a daughter, Lola, and son, Nakoa-Wolf, with his wife, Lisa Bonet. He’s also stepfather to Bonet’s adult daughter, Zoë Kravitz.

In honor of his birthday, here are 10 lovely parenting quotes from Momoa.

On His Hopes For His Kids

“The biggest thing I’m trying to do for my children is just let them have their imagination, their creativity and to let that flourish. I hope they get to see I’m striving for my dreams and building new ones always.”

On Becoming A Father

“I really can’t tell you what the hell I was doing before I had kids. Just fucking off. Wasting time. I think I was pretty reckless and definitely a bit out of control. Now I’m more focused. I probably love myself more and take care of myself more because I want to stick around.”

On His Legacy

“I want to be remembered as, I hope, an amazing husband and a great father. My kids are my greatest piece of art. If I can pump them full of amazing stuff and surround them with beautiful art and music, then I’m going to live out my life watching them. They’re already way smarter and just way better than me. God, I love it. It’s beautiful. I want it to be the greatest thing I ever do: make good humans.”

On Teaching His Kids To Love Nature

“If I teach them to learn respect for our natural resources, because if they can admire nature’s truest colors, then they can begin to see the beauty in all things. To be aware of those inconspicuous and overlooked details of life. I want to give them my eyes.”

On His Fatherhood Dreams

“Ever since I was a little boy, I have always wanted to be a father.”

On Traveling For Work

“The nomadic lifestyle that once inspired me ― it now takes me away from the things that I love most: my ohana, my family. I’m afraid of what I’m going to miss the laughs, the cries, being able to help them, teach them. I don’t want to miss those moments.”

On Building A Motorcycle With His Kids

“My wife was like, ‘You’re not allowed to ride with the kids on the bike, absolutely not.’ I went, ‘What if I built the kids a sidecar?’ She goes, ‘I’ll think about it.’ ... It’s something that’s very dear for me. And just being able to do that with my children. I never really grew up with that. I was from a single mother who taught me many, many, many things but I didn’t grow up with a father-figure who I was wrenching on cars with ... All I have is being at home and being a papa. I don’t want them to know me as my job. I just wanted to build a Harley with my kids. And I’m really happy my wife let me do it because ultimately she’s the boss.”

On Growing Up Without A Father

“The great thing is all my friends were fathers, I didn’t have a dad around all the time but it’s my buddies and uncles who raised me. The things I learned from them and what we passed on to each other. I’ve learned so much from my friends.”

On The Power Of His Children

“With them, my dreams finally came true. I’m a father. I found my place, my home.”

